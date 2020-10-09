Previous
Laurentian Rainbow Wonders by pdulis
Photo 928

Laurentian Rainbow Wonders

Sunset is still my favourite colour, but the rainbow is a very close second ... :)
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Maggiemae ace
How very beautiful - autumn splendour, house with peaked roofs and a rainbow over it all! fav
October 10th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Beautiful colour and beautiful area.
October 10th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV and pinning! So much color!
October 10th, 2020  
