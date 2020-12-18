Previous
Winter Lake Sunrise by pdulis
Winter Lake Sunrise

There's something magical about wintertime at the lake. The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination...
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous! Lots of interesting texture and shapes in those rocks and the colors in your sky are beautiful!
December 19th, 2020  
