Nature's Frozen Art by pdulis
Nature's Frozen Art

Extraordinary Frozen Art: wind and water combine to create stunning ice sculptures along Lake Ontario.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Lisa Poland ace
Wow, stunning!
December 19th, 2020  
Molly
Exquisite - I love this!
December 19th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful details on black...:)
December 19th, 2020  
bruni ace
It come to live on black. great details.
December 19th, 2020  
Nick ace
Amazing - so beautiful.
December 19th, 2020  
