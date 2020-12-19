Sign up
Photo 999
Nature's Frozen Art
Extraordinary Frozen Art: wind and water combine to create stunning ice sculptures along Lake Ontario.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th December 2020 11:13am
sunrise
art
lake
frozen
ontario
Lisa Poland
ace
Wow, stunning!
December 19th, 2020
Molly
Exquisite - I love this!
December 19th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful details on black...:)
December 19th, 2020
bruni
ace
It come to live on black. great details.
December 19th, 2020
Nick
ace
Amazing - so beautiful.
December 19th, 2020
