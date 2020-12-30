Last Full Moon of 2020

2020 is finally coming to an end, and we're experiencing the very last full moon of the year. Full moons are a time for endings, for saying goodbye, for things coming to a close. And I'm sure all of us are anxious to put 2020 behind us as we begin a new year. I think a lesson I've learned this year is not to take loved ones for granted, and to cherish and love all the people your heart can touch. With this full moon helping us to close out a tough year, there's a promising future on the horizon - even the stars tell us so :)