Last Full Moon of 2020 by pdulis
Photo 1010

Last Full Moon of 2020

2020 is finally coming to an end, and we're experiencing the very last full moon of the year. Full moons are a time for endings, for saying goodbye, for things coming to a close. And I'm sure all of us are anxious to put 2020 behind us as we begin a new year. I think a lesson I've learned this year is not to take loved ones for granted, and to cherish and love all the people your heart can touch. With this full moon helping us to close out a tough year, there's a promising future on the horizon - even the stars tell us so :)
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Beautiful shot and it looks like you caught the two planets that converged earlier. Agree with what you have said. We must cherish those near to us and not take them for granted.
December 30th, 2020  
Beautiful capture and wonderful narrative.
December 30th, 2020  
Just lovely!
December 30th, 2020  
