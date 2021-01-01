Sign up
Photo 1012
A New Dawn ...
We can all create a sunset, but it takes someone special to create a new dawn...
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1377
photos
343
followers
51
following
277% complete
View this month »
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
Tags
dog
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely dawn capture!
January 2nd, 2021
