Photo 1019
Leuty Lifeguard Station
It's been repositioned and raised, but over the last 100 years the Leuty Lifeguard Station has remained an iconic landmark in Toronto's east end Beach district
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th January 2021 10:52am
Tags
winter
,
beach
,
station
,
toronto
,
lifeguard
,
leuty
