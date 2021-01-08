Previous
Next
Leuty Lifeguard Station by pdulis
Photo 1019

Leuty Lifeguard Station

It's been repositioned and raised, but over the last 100 years the Leuty Lifeguard Station has remained an iconic landmark in Toronto's east end Beach district
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise