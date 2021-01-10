Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1021
The Magic Of The Great Lakes Sky
From breathtaking sunsets, sunrises, rainbows and enchanting full moons with its highway of stars, the Great Lakes truly has the most magical skies. The canvas here paints the silhouettes of the Canadian geese as they take shelter in the bay.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1386
photos
356
followers
52
following
279% complete
View this month »
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th January 2021 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
geese
,
ontario
Terri Morris
ace
This is very lovely!
January 10th, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
Just beautiful! Love that tree.
January 10th, 2021
Mariana Visser
absolutly stunning. Great light
January 10th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
January 10th, 2021
Datura Flower
Love the sunlight on that trees!
January 10th, 2021
Doris J
A truly beautiful picture.
January 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close