The Magic Of The Great Lakes Sky by pdulis
The Magic Of The Great Lakes Sky

From breathtaking sunsets, sunrises, rainbows and enchanting full moons with its highway of stars, the Great Lakes truly has the most magical skies. The canvas here paints the silhouettes of the Canadian geese as they take shelter in the bay.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Terri Morris ace
This is very lovely!
January 10th, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
Just beautiful! Love that tree.
January 10th, 2021  
Mariana Visser
absolutly stunning. Great light
January 10th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
January 10th, 2021  
Datura Flower
Love the sunlight on that trees!
January 10th, 2021  
Doris J
A truly beautiful picture.
January 10th, 2021  
