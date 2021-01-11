Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1022
Winter Sunrise Over Grasses
Every sunrise is an invitation for us to arise and experience another photo adventure. I love these grasses which make a great forefront to the wonderful sunrise at Lakeside Park, Mississauga.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
2
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th January 2021 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
grasses
Corinne
ace
Lovely sky
January 11th, 2021
Claes
ace
Simply beautiful!
January 11th, 2021
