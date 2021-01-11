Previous
Winter Sunrise Over Grasses by pdulis
Winter Sunrise Over Grasses

Every sunrise is an invitation for us to arise and experience another photo adventure. I love these grasses which make a great forefront to the wonderful sunrise at Lakeside Park, Mississauga.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Lovely sky
January 11th, 2021  
Simply beautiful!
January 11th, 2021  
