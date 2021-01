The Plymouth PT105 Pickup

Here's one for the car & truck buffs. I found this beauty in the Toronto Distillery District. Plymouth built this truck on the Dodge chassis and labelled it the “PT” which stood for “Plymouth Truck”. Plymouth fitted the PT105 with an inline 6-cylinder 201 cubic inch engine and a power output of 79hp. It was a rear wheel drive via a 3-speed manual floor-shift transmission that could carry up to a 1/2 ton of cargo.