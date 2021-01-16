Previous
Frozen Sunrise by pdulis
Frozen Sunrise

The Lake Ontario shoreline is often coated in a thick layer of ice during winter which transforms the shoreline into a frozen wonderland of twisted ice sculptures.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
