Photo 1027
Frozen Sunrise
The Lake Ontario shoreline is often coated in a thick layer of ice during winter which transforms the shoreline into a frozen wonderland of twisted ice sculptures.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1392
photos
356
followers
52
following
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
Views
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th December 2020 10:45am
Tags
rocks
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
shoreline
