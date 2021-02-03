Previous
Next
Humber Bay Shores Skyline by pdulis
Photo 1045

Humber Bay Shores Skyline

Humber Bay Shores is the area's fastest growing cluster of waterfront condominiums just outside of the Toronto centre. I love the way the bay was partly frozen and partly still open water.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Super composition. Loe the frozen water patterns.
February 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Fantastic shot! Looks very, very cold.
February 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
That frozen water just makes this gorgeous shot. Wonderful vista
February 4th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Amazing layers of landscape.
February 4th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love how the ice and water mimics the windows of the towers. Great shot!
February 4th, 2021  
Samantha ace
The leading line of the ice in the water is marvelous.
February 4th, 2021  
Dora Prokosh ace
Interesting effect the way the ice stops. Beautiful view
February 4th, 2021  
*lynn ace
great patterns in the water and the buildings are very impressive ...fav
February 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise