Photo 1045
Humber Bay Shores Skyline
Humber Bay Shores is the area's fastest growing cluster of waterfront condominiums just outside of the Toronto centre. I love the way the bay was partly frozen and partly still open water.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Tags
winter
,
lake
,
bay
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
shores
,
humber
KWind
ace
Super composition. Loe the frozen water patterns.
February 4th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Fantastic shot! Looks very, very cold.
February 4th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
That frozen water just makes this gorgeous shot. Wonderful vista
February 4th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Amazing layers of landscape.
February 4th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love how the ice and water mimics the windows of the towers. Great shot!
February 4th, 2021
Samantha
ace
The leading line of the ice in the water is marvelous.
February 4th, 2021
Dora Prokosh
ace
Interesting effect the way the ice stops. Beautiful view
February 4th, 2021
*lynn
ace
great patterns in the water and the buildings are very impressive ...fav
February 4th, 2021
