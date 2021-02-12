Sign up
Photo 1054
Winter Lakeside
A beautiful winter scene arose today as the snow squalls blew across Lake Ontario and the sun broke through in a hazy glow. We ended up with 2 feet of snow but the photos were worth it
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
5
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1419
photos
373
followers
55
following
288% complete
View this month »
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th February 2021 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
storm
,
lake
,
black-white
,
ontario
PhylM-S
ace
Stunning landscape. Solitudinal in feel. Beautifully done.
February 13th, 2021
Milanie
ace
What a beauty in b&w
February 13th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I miss the snow... I really don’t miss the cold. The snow pictures are amazing. Another fantastic shot.
February 13th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Perfect for b&w. Love the light.
February 13th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful light! It looks really cold.
February 13th, 2021
