Previous
Next
Winter Lakeside by pdulis
Photo 1054

Winter Lakeside

A beautiful winter scene arose today as the snow squalls blew across Lake Ontario and the sun broke through in a hazy glow. We ended up with 2 feet of snow but the photos were worth it
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Stunning landscape. Solitudinal in feel. Beautifully done.
February 13th, 2021  
Milanie ace
What a beauty in b&w
February 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I miss the snow... I really don’t miss the cold. The snow pictures are amazing. Another fantastic shot.
February 13th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Perfect for b&w. Love the light.
February 13th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful light! It looks really cold.
February 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise