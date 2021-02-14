Previous
Love is Patient by pdulis
Photo 1056

Love is Patient

Love is patient, love is kind...
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Joanne Diochon
Beautiful bleeding hearts.
February 15th, 2021  
Milanie
Lovely shot for Valentines Day
February 15th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Simply Beautiful!
February 15th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg
Gorgeous
February 15th, 2021  
