Polson Pier in Winter by pdulis
Photo 1063

Polson Pier in Winter

When it comes to scenic views of Toronto, we’re pretty spoiled. One of the most picturesque views of the city can be found at Polson Pier, where you'll discover incredible views of the icy harbour as the sun sets over the city.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Shutterbug
Love how the clouds radiate from the buildings. Very nice view of city and the sky.
February 22nd, 2021  
Myrna O'Hara
gorgeous
February 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Very nice city skyline. Beautiful shot!
February 22nd, 2021  
Harry J Benson
Nicely presented
February 22nd, 2021  
Lois
Beautiful cityscape!
February 22nd, 2021  
Rick
Beautiful capture.
February 22nd, 2021  
