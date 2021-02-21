Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1063
Polson Pier in Winter
When it comes to scenic views of Toronto, we’re pretty spoiled. One of the most picturesque views of the city can be found at Polson Pier, where you'll discover incredible views of the icy harbour as the sun sets over the city.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
6
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1428
photos
376
followers
56
following
291% complete
View this month »
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st February 2021 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
sunset
,
winter
,
lake
,
pier
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
polson
Shutterbug
ace
Love how the clouds radiate from the buildings. Very nice view of city and the sky.
February 22nd, 2021
Myrna O'Hara
ace
gorgeous
February 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice city skyline. Beautiful shot!
February 22nd, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Nicely presented
February 22nd, 2021
Lois
ace
Beautiful cityscape!
February 22nd, 2021
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
February 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close