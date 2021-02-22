Previous
Sun Kissed Morning ... by pdulis
Sun Kissed Morning ...

Sun-kissed mornings are my favourite treasured memories ...
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful....so good to have memories when we can't travel far.
February 22nd, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous!
February 22nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully lit by the morning glow , The lonely man on his morning walk and a cluster of seabirds in the sky Such an idyllic winter scene ! fav
February 22nd, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
Fabulous lighting
February 22nd, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
This has such great atmosphere, and the birds flying....what a bonus!
February 22nd, 2021  
Helen Jane ace
sublime colouring and a wonderful composition.
February 22nd, 2021  
