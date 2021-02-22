Sign up
Photo 1064
Sun Kissed Morning ...
Sun-kissed mornings are my favourite treasured memories ...
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
6
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1429
photos
377
followers
56
following
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st February 2021 10:34am
Tags
snow
,
birds
,
winter
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful....so good to have memories when we can't travel far.
February 22nd, 2021
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous!
February 22nd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully lit by the morning glow , The lonely man on his morning walk and a cluster of seabirds in the sky Such an idyllic winter scene ! fav
February 22nd, 2021
Poppo Livy
ace
Fabulous lighting
February 22nd, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
This has such great atmosphere, and the birds flying....what a bonus!
February 22nd, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
sublime colouring and a wonderful composition.
February 22nd, 2021
