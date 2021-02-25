Sign up
Photo 1067
Winter Gazebo
Beautiful morning at the lake with the sun rising over the winter gazebo ...
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1432
photos
381
followers
56
following
292% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th February 2021 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
sunrise
,
gazebo
,
lake
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous sunburst.
February 26th, 2021
The Dog Lady
ace
Stunning!
February 26th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning scenery , beautiful light.
February 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful! I could sit on those stones and watch for hours.
February 26th, 2021
