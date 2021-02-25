Previous
Next
Winter Gazebo by pdulis
Photo 1067

Winter Gazebo

Beautiful morning at the lake with the sun rising over the winter gazebo ...
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous sunburst.
February 26th, 2021  
The Dog Lady ace
Stunning!
February 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning scenery , beautiful light.
February 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful! I could sit on those stones and watch for hours.
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise