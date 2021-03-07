Sign up
Photo 1077
Marilyn Monroe towers
The Absolute Towers, first nicknamed the “Marilyn Monroe,” (because of their curviness) were awarded the prize of Best Tall Buildings in the Americas. Their undulating shape is the design of young Beijing-based architect, Ma Yansong
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
8
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1442
photos
387
followers
56
following
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd March 2021 8:58pm
marilyn
,
towers
,
mississauga
,
ontario
,
monroe
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
They're strange looking. Beautiful light on them!
March 8th, 2021
Dora Prokosh
ace
Great capture with the golden hour reflecting on these intriguing buildings. Great shot
March 8th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 8th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Stunning light
March 8th, 2021
Nada
ace
Beautiful cityscape especially in that light
March 8th, 2021
Felix Mantia M.
ace
The light is so beautiful. shape, texture, and color are all on point.
March 8th, 2021
Felix Mantia M.
ace
Great job peter!
March 8th, 2021
amyK
ace
Wow, cool cityscape
March 8th, 2021
