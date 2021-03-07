Previous
Marilyn Monroe towers by pdulis
Marilyn Monroe towers

The Absolute Towers, first nicknamed the “Marilyn Monroe,” (because of their curviness) were awarded the prize of Best Tall Buildings in the Americas. Their undulating shape is the design of young Beijing-based architect, Ma Yansong
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
They're strange looking. Beautiful light on them!
March 8th, 2021  
Dora Prokosh ace
Great capture with the golden hour reflecting on these intriguing buildings. Great shot
March 8th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 8th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Stunning light
March 8th, 2021  
Nada ace
Beautiful cityscape especially in that light
March 8th, 2021  
Felix Mantia M. ace
The light is so beautiful. shape, texture, and color are all on point.
March 8th, 2021  
Felix Mantia M. ace
Great job peter!
March 8th, 2021  
amyK ace
Wow, cool cityscape
March 8th, 2021  
