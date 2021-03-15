Previous
Next
Sunset Point in Winter by pdulis
Photo 1085

Sunset Point in Winter

Sunset point surely lives up to its name. At the tip of the Bruce Peninsula, Ontario, this is the best place to catch the sunset. This photo was caught with my drone flying over the ice plates in the bay.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
That ice is amazing! Beautiful shot.
March 15th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
oh, so beautiful , wow.
March 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise