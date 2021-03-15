Sign up
Photo 1085
Sunset Point in Winter
Sunset point surely lives up to its name. At the tip of the Bruce Peninsula, Ontario, this is the best place to catch the sunset. This photo was caught with my drone flying over the ice plates in the bay.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
winter
,
ontario
,
sunet
,
tobermory
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
That ice is amazing! Beautiful shot.
March 15th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
oh, so beautiful , wow.
March 15th, 2021
