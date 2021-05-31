Previous
Rattray Marsh Swan by pdulis
Photo 1162

Rattray Marsh Swan

There’s something very noble about the Trumpeter Swan. These magnificent birds were wiped out due to overhunting in the 1800’s, but luckily dedicated conservationists made efforts to bring them back in 1982.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful comp and golden light.
June 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely golden tones!
June 1st, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Love the golden grass with the blue water and the swan just makes it extra special.
June 1st, 2021  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture and golden hue
June 1st, 2021  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Interesting about the swans.
June 1st, 2021  
