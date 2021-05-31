Sign up
Photo 1162
Rattray Marsh Swan
There’s something very noble about the Trumpeter Swan. These magnificent birds were wiped out due to overhunting in the 1800’s, but luckily dedicated conservationists made efforts to bring them back in 1982.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
5
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1527
photos
400
followers
59
following
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th May 2021 8:22am
spring
,
marsh
,
mississauga
,
swan
,
rattray
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful comp and golden light.
June 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely golden tones!
June 1st, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love the golden grass with the blue water and the swan just makes it extra special.
June 1st, 2021
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture and golden hue
June 1st, 2021
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Interesting about the swans.
June 1st, 2021
