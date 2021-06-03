Sign up
Photo 1165
Hibiscus Flower
Hibiscus Tea made from the flowers has so many benefits, I drink it every day. Good for high blood pressure, packed with antioxidants, lowers blood fat levels, boosts liver health and so much more :)
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1530
photos
399
followers
59
following
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd June 2021 10:12am
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
hibiscus
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
Perfect. Not discrediting the antioxidants, the blue background is the cherry on the cake.
June 4th, 2021
