Hibiscus Flower by pdulis
Hibiscus Flower

Hibiscus Tea made from the flowers has so many benefits, I drink it every day. Good for high blood pressure, packed with antioxidants, lowers blood fat levels, boosts liver health and so much more :)
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Aleksander Rzyman ace
Perfect. Not discrediting the antioxidants, the blue background is the cherry on the cake.
June 4th, 2021  
