Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Previous
Next
Photo 1166
Skipping Stones
Stone skipping is the art of throwing a flat stone across the water in such a way that it bounces off the surface of the water. The kids love to place this by the lake (so do I :)
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
1
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1531
photos
399
followers
59
following
319% complete
View this month »
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th June 2021 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
spring
,
lake
,
ontario
,
lighthouse
,
skipping
Bill
ace
Skipping stones is always a fun time. Love the colors you have in this shot.
June 5th, 2021
