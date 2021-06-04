Previous
Next
Skipping Stones by pdulis
Photo 1166

Skipping Stones

Stone skipping is the art of throwing a flat stone across the water in such a way that it bounces off the surface of the water. The kids love to place this by the lake (so do I :)
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
319% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill ace
Skipping stones is always a fun time. Love the colors you have in this shot.
June 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise