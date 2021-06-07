Previous
Next
Hibiscus Macro by pdulis
Photo 1169

Hibiscus Macro

If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change...
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
It's not easy to get all the parts of the hibiscus stamen in focus but you've done it. Very nice.
June 8th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great macro shot.
June 8th, 2021  
Peter Mitchell
Beautiful, I like it with the drops of water.
June 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise