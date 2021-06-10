Sign up
Photo 1172
Wind Farms
At present wind turbines produce a little over 2% of Canada’s electricity. In Ontario, landowner royalties are1.75 to 3 per cent of wind turbine revenues, which pays approximately $6,500 to $10,000 per year.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Tags
spring
,
farm
,
wind
,
ontario
,
turbines
Bill
ace
We need to get used to seeing these because they are going to become more prevalent. My neighbor works on the environmental aspects of the green energy for American Electric Power and says that they working on ways to protect birds and bats.
June 11th, 2021
