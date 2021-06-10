Previous
Wind Farms by pdulis
Wind Farms

At present wind turbines produce a little over 2% of Canada’s electricity. In Ontario, landowner royalties are1.75 to 3 per cent of wind turbine revenues, which pays approximately $6,500 to $10,000 per year.
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Bill ace
We need to get used to seeing these because they are going to become more prevalent. My neighbor works on the environmental aspects of the green energy for American Electric Power and says that they working on ways to protect birds and bats.
June 11th, 2021  
