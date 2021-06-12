Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1174
Trafalger Farm Sunset
Every sunset is a chance to remember how beautiful the natural world truly is.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1539
photos
396
followers
58
following
321% complete
View this month »
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th June 2021 10:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
birds
,
barn
,
spring
,
farm
,
ontario
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific comp.
June 13th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Fabulous composition and just love that sky
June 13th, 2021
Zoe Wiemeyer
Wow, love the subject! The barn is very pretty and this looks like a painting.
June 13th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Gorgeous landscape and sunset
June 13th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the barn, great sky, the cloudy streaks makes the sky "move".
June 13th, 2021
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. And even got the birds in there.
June 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close