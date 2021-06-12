Previous
Trafalger Farm Sunset by pdulis
Trafalger Farm Sunset

Every sunset is a chance to remember how beautiful the natural world truly is.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Shutterbug ace
Terrific comp.
June 13th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Fabulous composition and just love that sky
June 13th, 2021  
Zoe Wiemeyer
Wow, love the subject! The barn is very pretty and this looks like a painting.
June 13th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Gorgeous landscape and sunset
June 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the barn, great sky, the cloudy streaks makes the sky "move".
June 13th, 2021  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. And even got the birds in there.
June 13th, 2021  
