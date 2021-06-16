Sign up
The Elora Gorge
The Elora Gorge is one of the most beautiful and spectacular natural areas in the Grand River valley in Ontario, Canada. Walk along the creek bed to get great views of the historic David Street Bridge.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1543
photos
397
followers
58
following
Carrie Shepeard
Beautiful landscape
June 17th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the rocks in the foreground. beautiufl colors in the trees.
June 17th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like a great place to wander on a summer day.
June 17th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful pov, leading line
June 17th, 2021
Gosia
ace
Nice composition
June 17th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Just the right level to get the best out of everything! fav
June 17th, 2021
