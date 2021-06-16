Previous
The Elora Gorge by pdulis
The Elora Gorge

The Elora Gorge is one of the most beautiful and spectacular natural areas in the Grand River valley in Ontario, Canada. Walk along the creek bed to get great views of the historic David Street Bridge.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
Beautiful landscape
June 17th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the rocks in the foreground. beautiufl colors in the trees.
June 17th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like a great place to wander on a summer day.
June 17th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful pov, leading line
June 17th, 2021  
Gosia ace
Nice composition
June 17th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Just the right level to get the best out of everything! fav
June 17th, 2021  
