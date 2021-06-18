Previous
Forest Sounds by pdulis
Photo 1180

Forest Sounds

There is always music amongst the trees in the Garden, but our hearts must be very quiet to hear it.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Allison Maltese
Lovely. I always like getting out in the woods.
June 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I love the sound of the whispering in the trees! As well as the louder whistling sounds from bare trees!
June 19th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Stunning shot. Love the POV. Fav
June 19th, 2021  
Rick ace
Amazing capture.
June 19th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous lighting. Never quiet in the woods, love hearing all the cracking and squeaking and wile life.
June 19th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Wonderful lighting amazing capture!
June 19th, 2021  
Peter Mitchell
I like the details and POV.
June 19th, 2021  
