Toronto Islands Ferry by pdulis
Toronto Islands Ferry

It was such a nice day today, I just had to grab my bike and take the ferry to the Toronto Islands. The islands face Toronto and provide great photo opportunities. I'll post more photos of the island over the next few days.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Margo ace
Great capture of your beautiful city
June 20th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
All of the elements came together for this gorgeous shot!
June 20th, 2021  
