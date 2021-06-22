Previous
Lakeside Cobble Beach by pdulis
Lakeside Cobble Beach

Lakeside Park has a unique red shingle beach. When the sun rises, the glimmer looks magical.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very magical - indeed!
June 23rd, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
So beautiful! Love that red tone.
June 23rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous light to bring out the tones.
June 23rd, 2021  
amyK ace
Gorgeous scenery
June 23rd, 2021  
