Lakeside Cobble Beach
Lakeside Park has a unique red shingle beach. When the sun rises, the glimmer looks magical.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Tags
sunrise
lake
mississauga
ontario
lakeside
marlboromaam (Mags)
Very magical - indeed!
June 23rd, 2021
LManning (Laura)
So beautiful! Love that red tone.
June 23rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
Gorgeous light to bring out the tones.
June 23rd, 2021
amyK
Gorgeous scenery
June 23rd, 2021
