Blue Passion Flower by pdulis
Photo 1187

Blue Passion Flower

In the flower itself, the faith-imbued people imagined that the flower’s different parts symbolized various instruments used in the Passion of Christ (hammer and nails, crown of thorns). This is what gave the flower its name.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Peter Dulis

Cathy
One of the most intriguing flowers! Beautiful!
June 26th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
I always wondered where the name came from. I like your perspective and composition
June 26th, 2021  
Bill ace
Beautiful. You really captured the focus well.
June 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I did not know. Beautifully captured
June 26th, 2021  
sheri
I believe this same variety grows in my neighbor's yard and I stop to admire it every day.
June 26th, 2021  
