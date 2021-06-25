Sign up
Photo 1187
Blue Passion Flower
In the flower itself, the faith-imbued people imagined that the flower's different parts symbolized various instruments used in the Passion of Christ (hammer and nails, crown of thorns). This is what gave the flower its name.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
5
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
passion
Cathy
One of the most intriguing flowers! Beautiful!
June 26th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
I always wondered where the name came from. I like your perspective and composition
June 26th, 2021
Bill
ace
Beautiful. You really captured the focus well.
June 26th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I did not know. Beautifully captured
June 26th, 2021
sheri
I believe this same variety grows in my neighbor's yard and I stop to admire it every day.
June 26th, 2021
