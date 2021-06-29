Previous
Beautiful Things ...

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart ...
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very beautiful! How you always manage to get birds in your shots is amazing!
June 30th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Awesome sunrise colours!
Yes Peter how do you manage to always have birds flying by in your photos, do you have a bird radar? lol
June 30th, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I would love to sit at that bench and contemplate the view! Such a lovely quote,too.
June 30th, 2021  
Teriyaki
Really inviting, great framing, and amazing dynamic range!
June 30th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
So true. Nicely composed
June 30th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
So peaceful!
June 30th, 2021  
Bill ace
Very nice shot. You are so good at catching far off birds in your photos.
June 30th, 2021  
