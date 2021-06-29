Sign up
Photo 1191
Beautiful Things ...
The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart ...
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
7
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
trees
clouds
sunrise
bench
lake
ontario
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very beautiful! How you always manage to get birds in your shots is amazing!
June 30th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Awesome sunrise colours!
Yes Peter how do you manage to always have birds flying by in your photos, do you have a bird radar? lol
June 30th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
I would love to sit at that bench and contemplate the view! Such a lovely quote,too.
June 30th, 2021
Teriyaki
Really inviting, great framing, and amazing dynamic range!
June 30th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
So true. Nicely composed
June 30th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
So peaceful!
June 30th, 2021
Bill
ace
Very nice shot. You are so good at catching far off birds in your photos.
June 30th, 2021
