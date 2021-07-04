Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1196
Morning Run ...
Every sunrise is a new chapter in your life waiting to be written ...
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1561
photos
400
followers
59
following
327% complete
View this month »
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th June 2021 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
summer
,
lake
,
runner
,
ontario
Bill
ace
Love your framing on this shot. The warm colors are very nice also.
July 5th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful capture! Nicely framed.
July 5th, 2021
sheri
Beautiful framing.
July 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close