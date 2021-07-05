Previous
Sicilian Honey Garlic Flower by pdulis
Sicilian Honey Garlic Flower

In Bulgaria, people grow this flower not as an ornamental flower, but to eat them like chives on baked potatoes or in salads.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful versatile plant. I haven’t heard of it before. Love the comp.
July 6th, 2021  
