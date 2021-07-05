Sign up
Photo 1197
Sicilian Honey Garlic Flower
In Bulgaria, people grow this flower not as an ornamental flower, but to eat them like chives on baked potatoes or in salads.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
flower
,
honey
,
garlic
,
sicilian
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful versatile plant. I haven’t heard of it before. Love the comp.
July 6th, 2021
