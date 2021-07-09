Sign up
Photo 1201
Windmill in clouds ...
Another overcast day today. When the weather serves up lemons - you make lemonade :)
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1566
photos
400
followers
59
following
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th July 2021 4:00pm
Tags
cloudy
,
farm
,
ontario
,
tractor
,
windmill
joeyM
ace
👌👌👌
July 10th, 2021
Steve Mueller
ace
Nice low clouds; love when the top of something disappears!
July 10th, 2021
