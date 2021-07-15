Previous
In the Stillness ... by pdulis
In the Stillness ...

This lovely barn sits on the shores of Lake Erie, Ontario. We sat and watched the sunset paint its wonderful hues on the landscape as we enjoyed the stillness of the moment ...
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
leggzy
Beautiful
July 15th, 2021  
essiesue
This is lovely........the type of photo that one can find inner peace. FAV
July 15th, 2021  
xbm
Great. Until I broke my leg in 1957 (gosh that's a long time ago!) we were going to emigrate to London, Ontario. Years later I visited it and found it a very nice place.
July 15th, 2021  
Phil Sandford
Beautiful
July 15th, 2021  
Allison Maltese
A beautiful idyllic image with lovely light.
July 15th, 2021  
