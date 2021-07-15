Sign up
Photo 1207
In the Stillness ...
This lovely barn sits on the shores of Lake Erie, Ontario. We sat and watched the sunset paint its wonderful hues on the landscape as we enjoyed the stillness of the moment ...
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
5
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1572
photos
399
followers
59
following
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Flashback
View
barn
,
stream
,
farm
,
ontario
leggzy
Beautiful
July 15th, 2021
essiesue
This is lovely........the type of photo that one can find inner peace. FAV
July 15th, 2021
xbm
Great. Until I broke my leg in 1957 (gosh that's a long time ago!) we were going to emigrate to London, Ontario. Years later I visited it and found it a very nice place.
July 15th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2021
Allison Maltese
ace
A beautiful idyllic image with lovely light.
July 15th, 2021
