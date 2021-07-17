Sign up
Photo 1209
Perry Sound
On the way to manitoulin island for a weeks camping
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1574
photos
399
followers
59
following
331% complete
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a neat little light house!
July 18th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Such cute things, the lighthouse and the boat. Did you go by water to your camping spot?
July 18th, 2021
