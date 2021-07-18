Sign up
Photo 1210
Smoker Craft Fishing Expeditions
On our drive to Manitoulin Island with stayed overnight at Horseshoe Camp Grounds - This chap was an early fisherman coming back as I was by the water. With a name like "Smoker Craft" you wonder what else he was up to out there :)
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th July 2021 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
,
lake
,
fishing
,
ontario
,
horseshoe
Lisa Poland
ace
Great shot.
July 19th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks like a character
July 19th, 2021
Bill
ace
That is pretty funny.
July 19th, 2021
