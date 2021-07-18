Previous
Smoker Craft Fishing Expeditions by pdulis
Photo 1210

Smoker Craft Fishing Expeditions

On our drive to Manitoulin Island with stayed overnight at Horseshoe Camp Grounds - This chap was an early fisherman coming back as I was by the water. With a name like "Smoker Craft" you wonder what else he was up to out there :)
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Lisa Poland ace
Great shot.
July 19th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like a character
July 19th, 2021  
Bill ace
That is pretty funny.
July 19th, 2021  
