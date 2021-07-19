Sign up
Photo 1211
Bridal Veil Falls
Bridal Veil Falls is a waterfall near the town of Kagawong on Lake Huron's Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada. The island is the world's largest fresh water island. We are camping about 40 minutes from here. Had a great swim here today.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1576
photos
399
followers
59
following
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon PowerShot D30
Taken
22nd June 2020 4:32am
Tags
falls
,
ontario
,
manitoulin
Rick
ace
Looks like a really cool place to visit. Awesome capture.
July 20th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Visited there two summers ago - so pretty
July 20th, 2021
bruni
ace
Cool picture of the waterfall. looking forward to more of your vacation pictures.
July 20th, 2021
