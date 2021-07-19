Previous
Next
Bridal Veil Falls by pdulis
Photo 1211

Bridal Veil Falls

Bridal Veil Falls is a waterfall near the town of Kagawong on Lake Huron's Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada. The island is the world's largest fresh water island. We are camping about 40 minutes from here. Had a great swim here today.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Looks like a really cool place to visit. Awesome capture.
July 20th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Visited there two summers ago - so pretty
July 20th, 2021  
bruni ace
Cool picture of the waterfall. looking forward to more of your vacation pictures.
July 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise