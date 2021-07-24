Previous
Next
Summer Bliss by pdulis
Photo 1216

Summer Bliss

After our camping adventure we had a chance to drop by my daughters cottage for a little R&R 😎
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda ace
Beautiful timing and setting. You captured the sunset quite well.
July 24th, 2021  
Babs ace
So calming.
July 24th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Such a lovely setting for that sunset...
July 24th, 2021  
essiesue
Such a serene setting. fav
July 24th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
What a beautiful spot for some r&r.
July 24th, 2021  
Dawn ace
What a lovely looking spot
July 24th, 2021  
Lin ace
What a peaceful capture - Fav
July 24th, 2021  
PTP: Past their Prime
Wonderful textures. Feeling the urge to dive right in! Fav.
July 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise