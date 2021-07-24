Sign up
Photo 1216
Summer Bliss
After our camping adventure we had a chance to drop by my daughters cottage for a little R&R 😎
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
8
8
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1581
photos
397
followers
58
following
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
8
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Taken
24th July 2021 8:00am
sunrise
summer
lake
ontario
Lynda
ace
Beautiful timing and setting. You captured the sunset quite well.
July 24th, 2021
Babs
ace
So calming.
July 24th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such a lovely setting for that sunset...
July 24th, 2021
essiesue
Such a serene setting. fav
July 24th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
What a beautiful spot for some r&r.
July 24th, 2021
Dawn
ace
What a lovely looking spot
July 24th, 2021
Lin
ace
What a peaceful capture - Fav
July 24th, 2021
PTP: Past their Prime
Wonderful textures. Feeling the urge to dive right in! Fav.
July 24th, 2021
