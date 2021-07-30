Previous
Lakside Sunrise ...

Back home again after a lovely week of camping. Yet I do enjoy our sunrises over Lake Ontario as well :)
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
SwChappell ace
Beautiful sunrise, and a lovely setting
July 31st, 2021  
