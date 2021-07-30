Sign up
Photo 1222
Lakside Sunrise ...
Back home again after a lovely week of camping. Yet I do enjoy our sunrises over Lake Ontario as well :)
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1587
photos
398
followers
58
following
334% complete
View this month »
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
30th July 2021 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
lakeside
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful sunrise, and a lovely setting
July 31st, 2021
