Glimpse of Summer by pdulis
Photo 1226

Glimpse of Summer

From Jack Darling Park, just outside of Toronto, you get a beautiful view of Toronto at sunrise
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Mickey Anderson
What a great spot and view!!
August 4th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg
Beautiful framed shot
August 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Well framed and a lonesome looking bench.
August 4th, 2021  
gloria jones
Love the silhouettes
August 4th, 2021  
