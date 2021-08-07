Previous
Next
Dusty Miller by pdulis
Photo 1230

Dusty Miller

The outstanding feature of this plant is its luminous silver, felt-textured leaves, which look as if they are covered with dust. They love to make their neighbouring flowers look good :)
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool!
August 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is a cool Focus and DOF, how sweet of them to make the other plants look good :)
August 8th, 2021  
amyK ace
They do make a great accent plant and this is a cool take on them.
August 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise