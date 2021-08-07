Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1230
Dusty Miller
The outstanding feature of this plant is its luminous silver, felt-textured leaves, which look as if they are covered with dust. They love to make their neighbouring flowers look good :)
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1595
photos
397
followers
58
following
336% complete
View this month »
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
7th August 2021 9:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
miller
,
dusty
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool!
August 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is a cool Focus and DOF, how sweet of them to make the other plants look good :)
August 8th, 2021
amyK
ace
They do make a great accent plant and this is a cool take on them.
August 8th, 2021
