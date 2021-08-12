Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1235
Gone fishin' ...
The two best times to fish is when it’s raining and when it isn't. Thats my grandson :)
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1600
photos
397
followers
58
following
338% complete
View this month »
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th August 2021 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
fishing
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot................love the pop of red!
August 13th, 2021
Ryan
ace
That's the truth!
August 13th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Perfect
August 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Looks like a peaceful spot with no one else around. =)
August 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close