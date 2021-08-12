Previous
Gone fishin' ... by pdulis
Gone fishin' ...

The two best times to fish is when it’s raining and when it isn't. Thats my grandson :)
12th August 2021

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Islandgirl ace
Great shot................love the pop of red!
August 13th, 2021  
Ryan ace
That's the truth!
August 13th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Perfect
August 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Looks like a peaceful spot with no one else around. =)
August 13th, 2021  
