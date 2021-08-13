Sign up
Photo 1236
Young Budding Photographer ...
Out with my grand daughter on a photo shoot :)
“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images inadequate, I shall be content with silence.”
– Ansel Adams
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th August 2021 2:32pm
Tags
new
,
falls
,
photographer
,
river
,
jersey
jackie edwards
ace
train them up when they are young!
August 14th, 2021
