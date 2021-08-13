Previous
Young Budding Photographer ... by pdulis
Young Budding Photographer ...

Out with my grand daughter on a photo shoot :)

“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images inadequate, I shall be content with silence.”
– Ansel Adams
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
jackie edwards
train them up when they are young!
August 14th, 2021  
