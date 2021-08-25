Sign up
Photo 1248
Amish Storm
Visit to Lancaster Pennsylvania and storm was a brewing ...
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd August 2021 4:45pm
Tags
storm
wagon
amish
Milanie
ace
Like seeing those clothes blowing in the breeze and what a nice buggy
August 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great weather capture! Nice carriage too.
August 26th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
Nice
August 26th, 2021
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Almost looks like smoke in the background. Very interesting carriage.
August 26th, 2021
