A Day at the Beach ... by pdulis
Photo 1258

A Day at the Beach ...

At the beach, life is different. Time doesn't move hour to hour but mood to moment. We live by the currents, plan by the tides and follow the footsteps in the sand :)
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely narrative and capture.
September 5th, 2021  
