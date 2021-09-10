Previous
Port Credit Lighthouse by pdulis
Photo 1264

Port Credit Lighthouse

Built in 1991 to replace the original lighthouse destroyed by fire in 1936, it is a working lighthouse visible from 15 miles out on Lake Ontario. Today the clouds were unbelievable as the storm system swirled around us.
10th September 2021

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Julie Ryan
Wow amazingly beautiful
September 11th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
What an amazing dramatic sky and great with the lighthouse. Might be worth cloning out the power lines
September 11th, 2021  
amyK ace
Amazing cloud capture
September 11th, 2021  
Allison Maltese ace
That is one fabulous sky!!
September 11th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Your sky superb!
September 11th, 2021  
Suzie Townsend ace
An incredible capture! Yes, the clouds are wonderful!
September 11th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic!
September 11th, 2021  
John Durham ace
stunning!
September 11th, 2021  
