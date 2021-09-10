Sign up
Photo 1264
Port Credit Lighthouse
Built in 1991 to replace the original lighthouse destroyed by fire in 1936, it is a working lighthouse visible from 15 miles out on Lake Ontario. Today the clouds were unbelievable as the storm system swirled around us.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
8
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1629
photos
399
followers
58
following
346% complete
View this month »
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
10th September 2021 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
port
,
lighthouse
,
credit
Julie Ryan
Wow amazingly beautiful
September 11th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
What an amazing dramatic sky and great with the lighthouse. Might be worth cloning out the power lines
September 11th, 2021
amyK
ace
Amazing cloud capture
September 11th, 2021
Allison Maltese
ace
That is one fabulous sky!!
September 11th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Your sky superb!
September 11th, 2021
Suzie Townsend
ace
An incredible capture! Yes, the clouds are wonderful!
September 11th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic!
September 11th, 2021
John Durham
ace
stunning!
September 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
