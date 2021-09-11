Previous
Fish Haul Creek Salt Marsh by pdulis
Fish Haul Creek Salt Marsh

Unlike most coastal areas, on Hilton Head Island there is no crisp divide between land and water. Instead, the creeks and rivers are flanked by miles of tidal salt marsh. The salt marsh which serves as a vital food source for many bird species.﻿
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful atmospheric photo
September 12th, 2021  
Roz Kwan
It's a pretty picture and your description helped me appreciate this image more.
September 12th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 12th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great capture.
September 12th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I wish this was on my wall at home - I would never stop looking at it! fav
September 12th, 2021  
John ace
Vast tidal marshes are spectacular sights to see.
September 12th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic shot, so beautiful
September 12th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Those areas are so important. There were a number of those types of areas around our Lake Tahoe, but they had been “drained”. In the last decade they have restored many of them because they help “clean” the water that flows into the lake and they help reduce erosion. It’s fascinating to walk around parts of the lake and read about this work.
September 12th, 2021  
