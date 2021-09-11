Sign up
Photo 1265
Fish Haul Creek Salt Marsh
Unlike most coastal areas, on Hilton Head Island there is no crisp divide between land and water. Instead, the creeks and rivers are flanked by miles of tidal salt marsh. The salt marsh which serves as a vital food source for many bird species.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
8
4
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful atmospheric photo
September 12th, 2021
Roz Kwan
It's a pretty picture and your description helped me appreciate this image more.
September 12th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 12th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great capture.
September 12th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
I wish this was on my wall at home - I would never stop looking at it! fav
September 12th, 2021
John
ace
Vast tidal marshes are spectacular sights to see.
September 12th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic shot, so beautiful
September 12th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Those areas are so important. There were a number of those types of areas around our Lake Tahoe, but they had been “drained”. In the last decade they have restored many of them because they help “clean” the water that flows into the lake and they help reduce erosion. It’s fascinating to walk around parts of the lake and read about this work.
September 12th, 2021
