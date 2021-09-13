Sign up
Photo 1267
Amish Country
Spent a day with the Amish in Lancaster PA. The day begins early for Amish families, who are hard at work on chores before dawn. But living off the grid is not such a bad thing :)
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1632
photos
400
followers
58
following
347% complete
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd August 2021 4:47pm
wagon
amish
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
September 14th, 2021
Adi
ace
very cool
September 14th, 2021
Milanie
ace
So well composed - and so peaceful
September 14th, 2021
bruni
ace
Great capture. it tells a story.
September 14th, 2021
