New Day Dawning by pdulis
Photo 1336

New Day Dawning

Isn't it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet? :)
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Bill ace
I like the golden colors on the trees and of course the sunburst is spectacular. It is also really nice thinking that tomorrow has no mistakes made yet.
November 22nd, 2021  
Mags ace
Nice!!!
November 22nd, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely.
November 22nd, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Great framing...looks peaceful
November 22nd, 2021  
