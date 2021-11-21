Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1336
New Day Dawning
Isn't it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet? :)
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1701
photos
392
followers
57
following
366% complete
View this month »
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th November 2021 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Bill
ace
I like the golden colors on the trees and of course the sunburst is spectacular. It is also really nice thinking that tomorrow has no mistakes made yet.
November 22nd, 2021
Mags
ace
Nice!!!
November 22nd, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely.
November 22nd, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Great framing...looks peaceful
November 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close