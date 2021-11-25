Previous
Next
Ducks in Winter by pdulis
Photo 1340

Ducks in Winter

While ducks and geese usually migrate south, some do remain in southern Canada for the winter. The seem to be happy wherever they find open water :)
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Looks so good on black
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise